Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wells Fargo & Co

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CEQP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $40.55.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 291,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 101,276 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth about $5,805,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 29.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.