Criteo (CRTO) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRTO. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on shares of Criteo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Criteo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $271.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dan Teodosiu sold 10,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,373 shares of company stock worth $307,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Criteo by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Criteo by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

