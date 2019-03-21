Critical Comparison: Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) vs. Leading Brands (LBIX)

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) and Leading Brands (NASDAQ:LBIX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Coca-Cola European Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Leading Brands does not pay a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Leading Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and Leading Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola European Partners $12.50 billion 1.89 $777.64 million $2.39 20.36 Leading Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coca-Cola European Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Leading Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and Leading Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola European Partners 6.26% 16.36% 6.01% Leading Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coca-Cola European Partners and Leading Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola European Partners 0 3 5 0 2.63 Leading Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus price target of $47.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.98%.

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners beats Leading Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. IT operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on May 28, 2016 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

About Leading Brands

Leading Brands, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the production and distribution of beverages. The company was formerly known as Brio Industries Inc. and changed its name to Leading Brands, Inc. in October 1999. Leading Brands, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

