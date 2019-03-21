Critical Contrast: AES (AES) and Electricite de France (ECIFF)

AES (NYSE:AES) and Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AES and Electricite de France’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AES $10.74 billion 1.11 $1.20 billion $1.24 14.46 Electricite de France N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AES has higher revenue and earnings than Electricite de France.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of AES shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of AES shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AES pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Electricite de France does not pay a dividend. AES pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AES has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AES and Electricite de France, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AES 1 3 0 0 1.75 Electricite de France 0 0 0 0 N/A

AES presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential downside of 25.64%. Given AES’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AES is more favorable than Electricite de France.

Profitability

This table compares AES and Electricite de France’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AES 11.20% 19.43% 3.36% Electricite de France N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AES beats Electricite de France on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including natural gas, coal, pet coke, diesel, and oil, as well as renewables, such as hydro, solar, wind, energy storage, biomass, and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 34,905 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Electricite de France Company Profile

Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants. The company also manages low and medium-voltage public electricity distribution networks; operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks; and services and produces equipment and fuel for nuclear reactors. In addition, it is involved in commodity trading activities; and the provision of energy services, including district heating services, thermal energy services, etc. The company serves 37.6 million customers. It serves small businesses, local authorities, and industrial and residential customers. Electricité de France S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

