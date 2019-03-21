Critical Survey: Valvoline (VVV) vs. Petrosonic Energy (PSON)

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) and Petrosonic Energy (OTCMKTS:PSON) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Valvoline shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valvoline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Valvoline and Petrosonic Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valvoline 2 4 4 0 2.20 Petrosonic Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valvoline presently has a consensus target price of $22.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.12%. Given Valvoline’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Valvoline is more favorable than Petrosonic Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Valvoline and Petrosonic Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valvoline 9.97% -80.99% 13.29% Petrosonic Energy N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valvoline pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Petrosonic Energy does not pay a dividend. Valvoline pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valvoline and Petrosonic Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valvoline $2.29 billion 1.53 $166.00 million $1.29 14.40 Petrosonic Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valvoline has higher revenue and earnings than Petrosonic Energy.

Summary

Valvoline beats Petrosonic Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. In addition, the company operates Valvoline instant oil change service centers. As of December 18, 2018, it operated approximately 1,170 Valvoline Instant Oil Change SM centers in the United States; and approximately 100 Great Canadian Oil Change locations in Canada. The company also serves car dealers, general repair shops, and third-party quick lube locations, as well as through a network of approximately 200 distributors. It has operations in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and other countries. Valvoline Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Petrosonic Energy

Petrosonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting. It also intends to manufacture synthetic crude oil through emulsification of heavy crude oil and asphaltenes. The company was formerly known as Bearing Mineral Exploration, Inc. and changed its name to Petrosonic Energy, Inc. in May 2012. Petrosonic Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

