Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.93 million, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

