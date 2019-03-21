Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) vs. Beach Energy (BEPTF) Financial Survey

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) and Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Beach Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Beach Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Beach Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $19.04 million 3.77 $10.50 million N/A N/A Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Beach Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Beach Energy does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Beach Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 81.50% 107.69% 90.71% Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats Beach Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009. Beach Energy Limited was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

