CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,410,000 after buying an additional 3,771,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,057,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,047,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,123,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 139,365 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,496,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,125,000 after purchasing an additional 155,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $125.76 on Thursday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.41.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Zacks Investment Research cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,828.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.95 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,106.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

