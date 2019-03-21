CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Cuts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters makes up 1.0% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after buying an additional 82,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,307,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,806,000 after buying an additional 182,469 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 67.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.61. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

