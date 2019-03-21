CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $2.40 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,660 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.4% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 106.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 64.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 37.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Ahmed Yahia sold 51,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,228,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,968.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 18,070 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $314,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,366,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,783,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,584,950 shares of company stock valued at $832,024,691 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

