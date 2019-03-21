CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 4,884 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vonage by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,732,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,221,000 after buying an additional 137,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vonage by 74.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 292,805 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 36.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 60,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vonage by 4.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $29,501.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,187.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $4,036,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,558,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,358,302.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 802,867 shares of company stock valued at $7,919,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.65. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. Vonage had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Vonage’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

