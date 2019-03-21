CSFB Upgrades TransAlta (TA) to Neutral

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at CSFB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.00. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.75.

TA opened at C$9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.50. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.53.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

