CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,512,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,246 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 0.8% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CSX were worth $218,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.27. 86,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

