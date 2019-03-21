CubeSmart (CUBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 610,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.28. CubeSmart has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $134.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 60,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,897,122.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,378.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,877 shares in the company, valued at $14,018,074.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.