Curzon Energy (CZN) Trading Up 25%

Curzon Energy PLC (LON:CZN) was up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 1,058,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,723% from the average daily volume of 18,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of $1.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Curzon Energy Company Profile (LON:CZN)

Curzon Energy Plc focuses on the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas properties. It primarily holds leases to approximately 45,370 acres of prospective coalbed methane lands located in Coos Bay, Oregon, the United States. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

