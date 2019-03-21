CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Position Trimmed by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 44,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 5,517.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,191,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,545 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek purchased 4,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,771,185.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Klayko purchased 1,955 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,016 shares in the company, valued at $614,017.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CONE opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.80 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.88 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CyrusOne to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

