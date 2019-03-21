D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 155,193 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,457,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 155,193 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 2.20% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $29,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 70,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,183,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,277 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

KLIC stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

