D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $27.34 Million Position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,127 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $27,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1,040.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,887,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,193,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,193,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,318 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 71.8% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,998,000 after acquiring an additional 818,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelliam Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 250.8% during the third quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 517,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 230.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/d-e-shaw-co-inc-has-27-34-million-position-in-heron-therapeutics-inc-hrtx.html.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.