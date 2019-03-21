D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 913,699 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913,699 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $25,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,843,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,583,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,044,000 after acquiring an additional 183,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,583,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,044,000 after acquiring an additional 183,922 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,976,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,325,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 892,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE:KL opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of -0.31. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.18 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0299 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

