D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 124,308 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Baxter International worth $22,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Baxter International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Baxter International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Baxter International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 242,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Baxter International by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 38,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $2,940,443.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,676.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 37,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,896 shares of company stock worth $6,157,104. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.31.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

