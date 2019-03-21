Daimler AG (DAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €59.45 ($69.13).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAI. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

ETR DAI traded down €0.22 ($0.26) on Thursday, hitting €51.50 ($59.88). 3,435,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.60. Daimler has a 12 month low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 12 month high of €69.77 ($81.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.37.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

