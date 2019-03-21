Danaher Co. (DHR) Position Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 852.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $1,341,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,653.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 17,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $2,262,502.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,764.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $130.46 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.31.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

