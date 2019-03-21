Daniel J. Levin Sells 30,000 Shares of Box Inc (BOX) Stock

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. BOX had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 381.77%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. SQN Investors LP increased its stake in BOX by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,955,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BOX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,843,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,201 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at $29,552,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in BOX by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,567,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,397,000 after purchasing an additional 919,030 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Prescient Securities raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

