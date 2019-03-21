Darden Restaurants (DRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.76-5.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.76-5.80 EPS.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $108.65 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $82.38 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $164,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.59.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/darden-restaurants-dri-announces-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-05-eps.html.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.