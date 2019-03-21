David A. Dye Sells 1,502 Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $44,354.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,984.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.03. 9,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,149. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $430.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

