DCP Midstream (DCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $34.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $35.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Shares of DCP stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 668,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.49. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $46.67.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 3.03%. Analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.10 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

