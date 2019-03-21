Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Stock Price Down 6.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)’s share price was down 6.6% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 1,386,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 505% from the average daily volume of 229,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.01 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 6,440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 439,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 185,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,036,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.20.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

