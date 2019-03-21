Deutsche Bank Cuts Aviva (AV) Price Target to GBX 470

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AV. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aviva to a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 636 ($8.31) to GBX 493 ($6.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price (down from GBX 535 ($6.99)) on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 527.23 ($6.89).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 427.60 ($5.59) on Monday. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 554.60 ($7.25). The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 20.75 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

