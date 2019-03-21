Deutsche Bank Upgrades Arista Networks (ANET) to Hold

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $225.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Nomura upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $285.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.29.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $298.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $187.08 and a 1 year high of $313.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.45. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 32,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.58, for a total value of $9,283,472.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,596.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total transaction of $106,788.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,708 shares of company stock worth $52,027,141. 24.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

