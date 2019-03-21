DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DPSGY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on DEUTSCHE POST A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $33.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $46.89.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

