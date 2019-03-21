Deutsche Telekom (DTE) PT Set at €13.20 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €13.20 ($15.35) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($21.86) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €16.80 ($19.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.55 ($19.25).

Shares of DTE opened at €15.67 ($18.22) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

