Deutz Ag (DEZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.70 ($10.12).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEZ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th.

Get Deutz alerts:

DEZ traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching €7.30 ($8.49). The company had a trading volume of 346,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The firm has a market cap of $939.88 million and a P/E ratio of 12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.60. Deutz has a 12 month low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a 12 month high of €8.76 ($10.19).

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.