Dfpg Investments Inc. Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.79.

PepsiCo stock opened at $118.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $122.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

