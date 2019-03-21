Diageo plc (DGE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,114.62 ($40.70).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGE shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,215 ($42.01) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,690 ($35.15) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 47,904 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,961 ($51.76), for a total value of £1,897,477.44 ($2,479,390.36). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,061 ($40.00) per share, with a total value of £8,264.70 ($10,799.29). In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,151 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,769.

LON:DGE traded up GBX 43 ($0.56) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,118 ($40.74). 1,553,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,345.50 ($30.65) and a one year high of GBX 3,098 ($40.48). The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion and a PE ratio of 26.14.

Diageo (LON:DGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported GBX 77 ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diageo will post 13580.0002222182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a GBX 26.10 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

