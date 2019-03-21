Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Holdings Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 186.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,681 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,638 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 81.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $104.76. The stock had a trading volume of 147,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $633.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.21 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.52%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hollis purchased 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.12 per share, for a total transaction of $505,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $173,094.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $626,158. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

