Digital Turbine (APPS) Trading Up 8.3%

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) was up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 140,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,159,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.90) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $284.42 million, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $30.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 506.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

