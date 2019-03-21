Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.80. Mizuho currently has a reduce rating on the stock. Diplomat Pharmacy shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 33367 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Diplomat Pharmacy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPLO. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the third quarter valued at $99,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,464,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 830,436 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the third quarter valued at $13,536,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter valued at $8,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $425.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO)

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

