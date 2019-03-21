Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.86. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

Shares of DPLO opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $426.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.