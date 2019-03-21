Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (SPXL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 515,958 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the February 15th total of 770,260 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,417 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 436,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 113,341 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth about $3,544,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth about $2,969,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth about $2,488,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

