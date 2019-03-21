Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is Ancora Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 3,590.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,723 shares during the quarter. Diversified Return International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $22,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPIN. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIN opened at $56.07 on Thursday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $61.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.1465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

