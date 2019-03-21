Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $86.87 and a 52 week high of $121.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total value of $3,627,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,060.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.26.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

