Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 146,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 51,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

In other news, Director D Maybank Hagood purchased 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.34 per share, for a total transaction of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $178,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,156.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

