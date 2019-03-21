Donaldson (DCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Donaldson’s shares have underperformed the industry. Also, it looks significantly overvalued compared with the industry over the same time frame. Rising costs of revenues on account of material price inflation and soaring freight charges remain a concern for its near-term margins. The company anticipates that continued material price inflation and soaring freight charges will hurt its gross profit by $30 million in fiscal 2019. Weakening Gas Turbine Systems business is also weighing on the company. Moreover, increase in debt levels can increase its financial obligations. Notably, it looks relatively more leveraged than the industry. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for the stock declined for both fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DCI. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.25.

DCI opened at $48.64 on Monday. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $703.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Milroy bought 560 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $27,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $218,223.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Donaldson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,335 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Donaldson by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth $217,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

