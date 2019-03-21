DopeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $702,086.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. DopeCoin has a market cap of $702,086.00 and $1,640.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.01481868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00001493 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00039223 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

