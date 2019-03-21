Dorman Products (DORM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DORM. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Dorman Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.53. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $97.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,465,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 558.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Read More: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.