Dover Corp (DOV) Stake Decreased by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P decreased its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,378,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,791,735 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Dover were worth $97,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,640 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,080,000. AXA lifted its position in Dover by 619.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 337,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,847,000 after acquiring an additional 290,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dover by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,827,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,489,000 after acquiring an additional 288,630 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Dover by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 981,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,930,000 after acquiring an additional 288,540 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In related news, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 12,363 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $1,082,133.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,577.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,142,363.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. UBS Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.35 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

