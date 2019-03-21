Eagle Financial Services Inc (EFSI) Insider Sells $24,937.50 in Stock

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) insider Kathleen J. Chappell sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $24,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eagle Financial Services stock remained flat at $$33.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265. Eagle Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $115.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

