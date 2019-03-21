Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2,296.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 793,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 760,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 30.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 187,360 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 134.6% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. 1,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,514. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $459.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

