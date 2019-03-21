East West Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EWBC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $794,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $116,361.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 4,203.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,209,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,135,320 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

