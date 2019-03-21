Ebix Inc (EBIX) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ebix were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ebix by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ebix in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ebix in the third quarter worth $193,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ebix in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ebix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBIX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ebix to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $22.60 price objective on shares of Ebix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.77. 12,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,005. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ebix Inc has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $89.10.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $136.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. Ebix had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

In other news, CEO Robin Raina acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.71 per share, with a total value of $99,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,602,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,053,686.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

